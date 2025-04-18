Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

AOT opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

