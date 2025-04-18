Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.08, but opened at $56.56. Astera Labs shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 388,120 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Astera Labs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -34.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,190,968.31. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 173.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 442,698 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

