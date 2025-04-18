AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.54 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

