Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.
Atico Mining Company Profile
