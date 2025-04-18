Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Featured Articles

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

