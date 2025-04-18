Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Up 40.2% in March

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Autonomix Medical Price Performance
Shares of Autonomix Medical stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Autonomix Medical has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.
Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Autonomix Medical will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
