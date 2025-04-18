B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirion Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.75. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,052,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

