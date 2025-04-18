B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 11864249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

