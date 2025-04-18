B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 1388667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.94.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60.64. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 535,145 shares of company stock worth $2,191,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.