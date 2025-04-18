BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in March

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 897,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BAE Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.0442 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAESY

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.