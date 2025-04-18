Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,357 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,357 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 143,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,667,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SNV opened at $41.24 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.