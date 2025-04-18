Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

