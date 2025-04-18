Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

