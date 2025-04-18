Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

