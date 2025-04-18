Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 1,170,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

