Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLX opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.88. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. Research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

