Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

