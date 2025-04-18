Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

