Barclays Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $85.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Lear by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 2.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.