Barclays PLC Buys 234,725 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 549,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,725 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $50,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,458 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

