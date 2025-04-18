Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Barclays PLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $48,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,653,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 396,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

