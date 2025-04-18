Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $34,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

