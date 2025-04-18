Barclays PLC Purchases 20,013 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $37,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.69 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.54.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

