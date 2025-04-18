Barclays PLC Purchases 314,318 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,318 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $39,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 328,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.44 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

