Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,954 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $45,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,002,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $76,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,526,000 after buying an additional 282,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,749,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $157.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $159.20.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

