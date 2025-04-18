Barclays PLC Sells 265,570 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $41,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.