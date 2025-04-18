Barclays PLC Sells 7,073 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $44,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $462.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at $74,910,255.66. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

