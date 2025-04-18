Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 820.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.