BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.3 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
BAWAG Group stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.
About BAWAG Group
