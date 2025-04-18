BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.3 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

BAWAG Group stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

About BAWAG Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.