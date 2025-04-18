Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $5.94. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 305,657 shares changing hands.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

