Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.35. 2,067,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,824,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

