BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BCE by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,398,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,643,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in BCE by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,953 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in BCE by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,292,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BCE by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,586,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 183.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

