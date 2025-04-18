Beacon Roofing Supply’s (BECN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.35 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,386.15. This represents a 25.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

