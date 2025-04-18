Belmont Capital LLC Sells 145 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Belmont Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 102.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enpro by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enpro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enpro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $144.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $171.60. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

