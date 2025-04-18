Belmont Capital LLC Sells 50,418 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Belmont Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,418 shares during the period. NOV makes up 0.7% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOV opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

