Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UHS opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

