Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.