Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Articles

