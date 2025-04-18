Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,192 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,312.25. The trade was a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

