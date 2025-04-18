Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,867,000 after acquiring an additional 271,381 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Shares of IR stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

