Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Barclays PLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.09, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

