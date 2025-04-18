Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $13.86. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 33,112 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTC. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,793,245 shares in the company, valued at $114,312,185. This trade represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

