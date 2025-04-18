Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

