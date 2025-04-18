Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

