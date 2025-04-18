Bessemer Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,017.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 1,946,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,948,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,372 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Newmark Group by 851.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 759,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

