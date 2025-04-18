Bessemer Group Inc. Has $40,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 57,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 414.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 162,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,726. This trade represents a 51.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

