Bessemer Group Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 945.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,904,000 after buying an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,312,970 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,198,000 after buying an additional 955,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $25.36 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

