Bessemer Group Inc. Has $54,000 Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 337.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average is $171.51.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.24.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

