Bessemer Group Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 263,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.35.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $32,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,844,881.05. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $402,415 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

