Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,118,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $56.27.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

