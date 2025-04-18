Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,642,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after buying an additional 314,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,056,000 after buying an additional 268,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.49 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

